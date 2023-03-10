Adam Brody is adamant his "fast" marriage to Leighton Meester was an "easy decision".

The couple met a few times over the years before working together on 2011 film 'The Oranges' but they didn't start dating until 2013 and they tied the knot just a year later in 2014 - and 'The O.C.' star admits walking down the aisle after 12 months together didn't scare him in the slightest.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', Adam explained: "I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually, and I was excited to when it, you know, when it came together, when I met the right person ...

"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating. That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

They went on to become parents a year later when they welcomed their daughter Arlo, seven, in 2015 and they went on to add a son to their brood in 2020.

In an interview on Anna Faris' 'Unqualified' podcast last year, Adam was full of praise for his 'Gossip Girl' star partner, saying: "She's like, the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy.

"Nobody has said a bad thing about her. She's never been rude to, like, a single person in her life, except - and I give her credit for this - paparazzi, where I'm too self-conscious."