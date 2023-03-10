Adam Brody says 'fast' marriage to Leighton Meester was an 'easy decision'

Published
2023/03/10 16:00 (GMT)

Adam Brody is adamant his "fast" marriage to Leighton Meester was an "easy decision".

The couple met a few times over the years before working together on 2011 film 'The Oranges' but they didn't start dating until 2013 and they tied the knot just a year later in 2014 - and 'The O.C.' star admits walking down the aisle after 12 months together didn't scare him in the slightest.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', Adam explained: "I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually, and I was excited to when it, you know, when it came together, when I met the right person ...

"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating. That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

They went on to become parents a year later when they welcomed their daughter Arlo, seven, in 2015 and they went on to add a son to their brood in 2020.

In an interview on Anna Faris' 'Unqualified' podcast last year, Adam was full of praise for his 'Gossip Girl' star partner, saying: "She's like, the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy.

"Nobody has said a bad thing about her. She's never been rude to, like, a single person in her life, except - and I give her credit for this - paparazzi, where I'm too self-conscious."

© BANG Media International

adambrody leightonmeester annafaris jesscagle

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended