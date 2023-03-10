Adam Brody sees “high school kids” wearing 00s fashion.

The ex ‘The OC’ star - who played adorkable Seth Cohen in the Josh Schwartz-created teen drama - noted that lots of teenagers are sporting “humongous clothes” like those worn on the series starring Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie.

After being reminded that the show’s oversized style was back in style, the 43-year-old actor told the online edition of GQ: That's true! I see the high school kids now, and they're wearing humongous clothes. Just humongous clothes.”

The ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ star gets a “thrill” that his seven-year-old daughter Arlo - who he has with his wife the ex ‘Gossip Girl’ star Leighton Meester, along with a two-year-old son - loves the Tim Burton movie ‘Coraline’ as it is his top kid movie.

Adam said: I mean, much time do you have (laughs) I have a lot. Coraline has been a big favourite at my house for many years now. But I could name, you know, 20 great ones. But my daughter is seven and the fact that she has seen this and likes it is its own thrill.

The ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ star admitted he loves to do work he would “see” but because of fatherhood he is “more caught up with kid movies” and that he has “always wanted” to be in a superhero movie.

Adam said: “I like to do stuff that I'd want to see, but that said, now because of my kids, I watch more kid things than I do adult things. I'm more caught up with kid movies.”

He also said: “I mean, it's obviously a whole industry now unto itself, but I've always wanted to. Also to do something of this size, you know, I think is part of the appeal. The outfit, the stunts, the heroics and just the scale of what you're working on is a much different scale than I normally work on.”