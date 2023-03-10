Alana Haim says she and her sisters have been fans of Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere.

The 31-year-old rocker reflected that deciding out of her and her sisters Este, 36, and Danielle, 34, - who make up the band Haim - which was the biggest fan of the 51-year-old fashion designer “like ‘Sophie’s Choice’”, the tragic 1982 movie starring Meryl Streep.

She told Interview magazine: “That’s like Sophie’s Choice, we’ve been fans of Nicolas for 20 years and we have a lot of his older pieces.”

Danielle said: “I think we just want the whole collection to be our new wardrobe, if we could afford it.”

Alana described her favourite garment of the ‘Gasoline’ trio, saying: “Well, the pants that we wore on our tour, they’re like these leather pants with bondage straps.”

Danielle added: “Like, zippers and buttons and a big front zipper,” while Este labelled them “the most comfortable pants”, which they sported on their ‘One More Haim Tour’ last summer.

She continued: “We wore them every day on tour and they were the most comfortable pants we had ever worn. Nicolas made our tour costumes. It felt like he had listened to the album and really understood where we were coming from, so I think our favorite pieces are our tour outfits.”

The sisterly three-piece are getting jazzed to venture to their best Taylor Swift’s Eras tour - which they are opening act on some of the dates in July and August - and make their fans play “Where’s the Haim”.

Este said: “You’ll be playing a game of Where’s Waldo, but probably, “Where’s the HAIM?” at all of her shows.”