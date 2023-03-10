Cheryl Burke is "not surprised" that her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence wants to have children with his new partner.

The 38-year-old dancer divorced former 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew, 43,in 2021 after three years together and although he has now admitted that having children with new girlfriend Rozanda 'Chilli' Thomas is the "game plan", that was never on the cards for them when they were married.

Speaking on 'The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison', she said: "He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, ‘As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment. But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional went on to insist that she "hopes" Matthew is able to have a baby with the TLC star as she explained that he has wanted to become a dad for a long time.

She added: "I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that."

Meanwhile, Cheryl previously admitted that although her former husband found love with someone new less than a year after their divorce was finalised in 2022, dating is not something she is interested in herself just yet.

She said: " think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now...I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline. It couldn't have happened at a better time, because I'm ready for it now. I mean, I deserve it. I've always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I'm actually being selfish, but in a good way. I feel at peace, at ease and I'm just excited. I feel like I've been a reborn human being here on this planet because it's so many changes, right? My career, my personal life. But I still have my dog! It's been really nice to just be with someone who may not have an opinion, but still is very opinionated. She definitely is. They say that your dog is like your owner, so it's kind of scary."