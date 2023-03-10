Dolly Parton refuses to ride the rides at her Dollywood theme park.

The 77-year-old country music legend - who claims to have a different wig for every day of the year - founded the theme park in her native Tennessee in 1986 but upon unveiling a preview of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster during the season-opening on Friday (10.03.23), admitted that she has no intention of getting on it herself in case she loses her hair.

She said: "Well does that look like fun or not? I think that is really gonna be something really great. Now you all know as well as you know my name that I am not gonna be riding that thing! Because I don't ride the rides, I don't want my hair to fly off right on national television or something! But I know that all of you will be fighting to get on it and I'll be standing watching you get in line!"

Other plans for the upcoming seasons of Dollywood include a reconstruction of her Tennessee Mountain Home - where guests can learn about her childhood a rural area of the South as one of 12 children - as well the Dreamsong Theater, which will display entertainment based on the 'Jolene' hitmaker's personal faith and love of music as well as the Wardrobe Experience, which will exhibit costumes from her decades-long career.

"I wanted to make sure that you were having some new experience in 2024. I just wanted to personally take a minute to thank all of you. I'm so thankful to God and to you for allowing me to see my little Smoky Mountain dreams come true. I always used to dream about that. God has been good to be and so all have you. Sincerely, with all of my heart - thank you for everything!"