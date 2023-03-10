Brittany Snow is feeling "stronger than ever" after splitting from her husband.

The 37-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 'Selling the OC' star Tyler Stanaland, 33, in January after just under three years of marriage and took to social media her birthday (09.03.23) where she reflected that she is "grateful" for the support she has around her.

She wrote on Instagram: "As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends."(sic)

The couple became engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot at a ceremony in Malibu, California in March 2020.

The pair announced the news of their break-up on their Instagram accounts in September with a joint statement, in which the 'Hairspray' star explained that they had made the “difficult” decision to part ways so they could live their own "authentic lives."

Alongside a black and white image of the couple cuddling on a train, she wrote: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.

“We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”