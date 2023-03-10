Niall Horan is used to being asked for selfies when he is in the toilet.

The 29-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik more than a decade ago and explained that it is "not even weird" to be recognised in a public toilet by a fan but always suggests they go outside before taking a photo together.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', after being asked about being recognised in public bathrooms, he said: "That’s not even weird to me now. That’s how often it happens. Football games… [my] willy’s out… [I have to say], ‘Maybe outside?!’"

Meanwhile, the 'Heaven' hitmaker will celebrate his milestone 30th birthday in September this year and explained that he is "looking forward" to the occasion and will "do something fancy" with his childhood best friend.

He said: "I’m looking forward to it. I’m not one for attention. So I’m going to do a little double birthday with my best mate from since we were like three years of age. No idea what we’re doing yet. Go to the pub or do something fancy… probably the first one."

Niall is due to release his third solo studio album 'The Show' in June this year and explained that he often turned to fellow pop stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi for advice when cutting the record.

He said: "Lewis, or Ed Sheeran, if he’s about, I’ll see if I can get some sort of an opinion. They’re so used to releasing stuff all the time. I get a gauge off them of where I’m at.

"I remember Ed, during lockdown I was really struggling to get any creative juices flowing, and Ed just said to me, ‘You’re going to have to swim through some of the s***** water to get to the clear stuff.’”

'The Jonathan Ross Show', Saturday at 21:40 on ITV and ITVX.