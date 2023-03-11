Khloe Kardashian started going to the gym so she could cope with her divorce.

The 38-year-old reality star officially divorced from Lamar Odom in 2016 after seven years of marriage and was at a loss of what to do next so took up exercise as a way of being "in control."

She told InStyle: "The reason why I turned to the gym was actually through my divorce. I didn't really know what to do. Of course, in the beginning you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished. I'm sort of a control freak, but in life we can't control everything. But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I'm proud of it — I love that I have that control."

'The Kardashians' star - who has four-year-old daughter True and a six-month-old son with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - went on to add that she turns to the gym if she is having a "really bad day" and while she might not always wants to go, she "never regrets" completing a workout.

She said: "And then just the release. If I'm having a really bad day, I go to the gym. I might not want to go to the gym, but I go and right when I'm done, I feel so much lighter. I've never regretted going to a workout. I've always regretted missing them or pushing the snooze button.

"I think you have to listen to your body for sure, but no one's going to push you. So you do have to listen to yourself and know when you're really tired versus making excuses. The beginning is the hardest — I think the first three weeks are the biggest challenge. And then, once you get over that, I do feel like everyone finds a rhythm."