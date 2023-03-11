Louise Redknapp always treats others in show business equally.

The 48-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of girl group Eternal in the 1990s before breaking out on her own as a solo artist and is set to star in 'Grease' in London's West End from June but explained that she always tries to be nice to everyone because there are "too many options" around nowadays for bosses to want to employ a diva.

Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time', she told host Kate Thornton, "There was advice that I was given over the years that I have never ever let go of. It was 'Never be too busy to have a meeting, always treat everybody the same from the way down to the way up.'

"Those words of advice have always stayed with me. There's too many options out there now, nobody needs to work with a******** because there is always someone better next door. There is always someone who is going to be better than you, always.

"But what they might not be better at is how you make other people feel. There's always gonna be someone with a better voice or can kick higher or pirouette more or whatever. But one thing that people can't always have over you is how you treat other people. That is completely in your hands. That has always stayed with me. And that doesn't feel like hard work for me to treat people with respect.

The 'Naked' hitmaker - who was previously married to footballer Jamie Redknapp and has sons Charley, 18, and 14-year-old Beau with him - went on to add that she has "witnessed" diva behaviour in the industry but insisted that even if those who exhibit such behaviour are risking their careers even if they are at the "very top" themselves.

She said: "I feel that that just comes hand in hand. I've been around many who don't and witnessed many who don't and I sit there and think 'I give you a year in this industry!' People don't need it. Life is too short. People can go and work with people who are lovely, so why would they waste their time? I think you can get away with it when you're at the very, very top but even then your days are numbered."