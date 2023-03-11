Prince Edward was "slightly overwhelmed" after being named Duke of Edinburgh.

The 59-year-old royal was handed the title - which was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip - by his brother King Charles on his birthday on Friday (10.03.23) and on a visit to the Scottish city later in the day, Edward, who was joined by his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, reflected on the enormity of what had happened.

On their visit to Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie met with members of the Ukrainian and Eastern European diaspora at the City Chambers to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine.

And in a speech, the prince said: "Thank you very much indeed for welcoming us to Edinburgh today on, indeed, a very special and slightly overwhelming day."

He then referred to Sophie as "my wife and Duchess," which made the audience laugh.

He then continued: "But I also want to express my thanks to everyone who has worked so hard to make our Ukraine friends feel so very welcome."

Buckingham Palace had announced the news of Edward's new title earlier in the day.

An official statement read: "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness's 59th birthday.

"The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness's lifetime.

"The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."

The Duke's new title means his former one, the Earl of Wessex, now goes to his 15-year-old son James, who previously held the title Viscount Severn.

The couple's daughter, 19-year-old Lady Louise Windsor, sees no difference to her title.