Liz Hurley says gardening is her therapy.

The 57-year-old actress lives in the Cotswolds countryside in Southern England with her 20-year-old son Damian - whom she has with late ex Steve Bing - and she insists the best way to deal with down days for her is pruning her garden.

She told HELLO! magazine: "Being in the spotlight has its ups and downs.

"I'm grateful for the ups and try to get through the downs as gracefully as possible. Luckily, I spend as much time as possible in my garden at home in the country, which always helps me put things in perspective. My son prefers the country, too."

The 'Bedazzled' star - who had a high-profile romance with fellow actor Hugh Grant - credits staying "sane" in showbusiness to maintaining a "sense of humour".

She added: "My greatest success is having remained relatively sane and keeping a sense of humour, while wading through decades of highly stressful and often somewhat ridiculous adventures.

"Showbusiness, and all the good and bad things that come with it, is not for the faint-hearted."

The 'Austin Powers' star isn't much of a gym-goer - but she recommends "getting fresh air" and exercising outdoors.

She previously said: "When you're feeling healthy, you tend to look healthy."

Liz combines her workout routine with healthy eating, and she credits her health-conscious diet for her youthful appearance.

She shared: "Your skin is more likely to glow when you're eating well and doing exercise than if you're lying on the couch, watching TV and eating chips. If I put myself in a healthy frame of mind, my hair suddenly looks better, my skin looks better."