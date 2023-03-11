Nicolas Cage "doesn't need" to be of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 59-year-old was tipped to play the title role in 'Superman Lives' in the 1990s before the movie was eventually shelved and explained that it never happened even though he was sure it would be a "bullseye to hit" and he pushed for Tim Burton to direct.

He told Variety: "They wanted Renny Harlin to do the movie. I sat down with Renny. I was doing another picture, he came to the trailer and we talked. I liked Renny… but I thought if I’m going to do this, it’s such a bullseye to hit.

"I said, this has to be Tim Burton. I called Tim and said, ‘Would you do this?’ Tim didn’t cast me, I cast Tim, and Tim said yes. I loved what he did with Michael [Keaton] and Batman, and I was a big fan.

"It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair. I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.”

Meanwhile, the'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' star actor - whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola - took his stage surname from Marvel character Luke Cage but understands the "frustration" of the franchise these days and insists he does not feel the need to star in it in any capacity.

He added: "I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage. What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me. I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I’m seeing movies like ‘Tár.’ I’m seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there’s plenty of room for everybody.

"I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage!"