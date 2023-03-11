'Blonde' was named Worst Picture at the Razzie Awards on Friday (10.03.23) night.

The Marilyn Monroe biopic scooped the dubious honour ahead of 'Good Mourning', 'Pinocchio', 'The King's Daughter' and 'Morbius' at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards - which honour the worst in film - as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick.

Awards bosses said 'Blonde' - which was nominated for eight Razzies - was "misogynistic, salacious and fallacious" and “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks took home Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo - for himself and "his latex face" - for his work on 'Elvis', with organisers noting the Hollywood favourite has "spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic 'Elvis'."

Tom was also nominated for Worst Actor for his turn in 'Pinocchio' but was beaten to the dubious prize by 'Morbius' star Jared Leto, whose co-star Adria Arjona was given Worst Supporting Actress.

The Razzies themselves were handing the Worst Actress prize, taking an award for the first time in their history following their well-criticised decision to include 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category for her performance in movie flop 'Firestarter', which they later withdrew.

Razzies co-founder John Wilson previously said of the decision: “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.

"The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11 year old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we’ve been in this instance.

"As a result, we have removed Armstrong’s name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices.”

Golden Raspberry Awards 2023 list of winners:

Worst Picture:

'Blonde'

Worst Actor:

Jared Leto - 'Morbius'

Worst Actress:

The Razzies (for 'Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder')

Razzie Redeemer Award:

Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

Worst Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks - 'Elvis'

Worst Supporting Actress:

Adria Arjona - 'Morbius'

Worst Screen Combo:

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) - 'Elvis'

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

Disney’s 'Pinocchio'

Worst Directors:

Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun - 'Good Mourning'

Worst Screenplay:

'Blonde', Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik