Jimmy Fallon will "never forget" being paid extra for an early stand-up gig.

The 48-year-old star is known today for fronting 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and now has a reported net worth of $60 million but recalled getting paid extra for a gig when he first started out as a teenager and still remembers doubling his fee because of a generous restaurant owner.

Speaking on the 'Ruthie's Table 4' podcast, he said: "My first revelation was when I had to pay for my food, I'll never forget it. I did stand up at this place, I was by myself and I did stand up. I was 18, barely driving. But I drove myself to this gig, I got paid whatever it was - 50 bucks. I got paid I did well. After the gig, the owner said 'Jimmy, you did really well, that was great I wanna give you a little bonus.' And he gave me another 50 bucks, so I had 100 dollars. It was the best day of my life! Across from where I was staying, I went across the street and they had pumpkin pancakes. I'd never had pumpkin pancakes. So I said 'I'd like to have that', it was on the special menu. "

Jimmy went on to add that he will "never forget" the pumpkin pancakes he sampled at the restaurant that day and explained how the autumnal fruit always reminds him of that early stand-up gig.

He added: "They brought it and I knew I was paying for it with my own money and it was just the greatest thing I'd ever tasted in my life. I will never forget it. Any time I see pumpkin spice lattes and I make jokes about it or pumpkin anything, I always think of those pumpkin pancakes. That was a game-changer for me. I will never, ever forget it.