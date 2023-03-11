Courteney Cox found the shooting of 'Scream 6' to be "strenuous."

The 58-year-old actress has starred as reporter Gale Weathers in the spoof-horror franchise since its inception 1997 but is the only original cast member to return for its latest instalment and "missed" other characters during the production, as she noted that she has been "lucky" to have been part of several other long-running projects such as 'Friends.'

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You're so busy running or chasing Ghostface. I love this film. Of course, other characters are missed, but it's so great, this movie. They did such a good job.It took a long time to film it was pretty strenuous, I might say, but it was fun. I've been lucky to do a lot of things for long periods of time. 'Friends' and 'Cougar Town' and 'Scream', it feels great to have family in every single situation

Meanwhile, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett expressed their "surprise" that the franchise - which returned to cinemas in 2022 after more than a decade away from the big screen - had managed to make a successful comeback.

Tyler said: "I think us and [writers] Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt], we approach it as fans and like, what would we want to see? And so, in a way, it's a reaction to our own reaction, which is also a fan reaction.."

Matt added: "I think it was such a surprise to have Scream come back, to be involved in it, and I think we just knew that for as warm and comforting and as homage-y as the last one was, we had to take a really hard left turn for the next one, just to keep ourselves interested, right? To keep ourselves engaged and surprised. That's always been the compass; what is thrilling and fun and exciting to us? And hopefully people love the same thing."