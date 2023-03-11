Chrishell Stause has branded 'Selling Sunset' producers snakes and accused them of "manipulating" a "fake narrative".

The reality TV realtor is currently filming the sixth season of the hit reality TV show but she has taken a public swipe at the team behind the series in a post on Instagram in which she insisted she doesn't feel "proud" of what she's been working on.

She wrote: "The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative."

Chrishell then added rows of snake and trash can emojis before writing: "Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on."

In a second post, the property agent reposted a GIF showing a man trying to grab bits of paper as they blow around and she added a reference to Done and Done Productions - the production company which makes 'Selling Sunset'.

She wrote: "Me collecting receipts for when the time comes @done_and_done_productions or [sic] scrap this fake narrative bc don’t forget we have voices too. Viewers do NOT want manufactured drama."

Bosses behind the show have yet to publicly respond to Chrishell's post and she hasn't given any further details of what caused her social media meltdown.

However, she hinted at behind-the-scenes drama on the show in August when she suggested castmembers have been vying for screen time and accused one of being "fake".

In a post on her Instagram Story page, she wrote: "The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it."

The reality star - who is dating musician G Flip - then added: "Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now - not before - when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [s***]. If you want camera time -JUST SAY THAT.

"I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you."