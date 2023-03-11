Selena Gomez "lied" when she said she wasn't bothered by insults from bodyshaming trolls.

The 30-year-old pop star/actress has previously insisted she wasn't affected by negative online comments about her appearance following her diagnosis with auto-immune disorder lupus in 2014 after her medication caused her weight to fluctuate - and she's now admitted the mean remarks really hurt her but she was determined not to let the haters win.

Speaking in her Apple TV+ series 'Dear ... ', she explained: "I lied. I would go online and post a picture of myself and I would say: ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying', all the while being in the room posting that crying my eyes out, ’cause nobody deserves to hear those things."

Selena went on to add: "People just ran with it [the insults]. It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.

"I was posting these things, saying it doesn’t bother me because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing, getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love. I just think it’s so unfair. I don’t think that anybody deserves to feel less than."

It comes after Selena recently opened up about the effect her medication has on her body - and shared an uplifting message with her followers.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star told her fans: "When I’m taking it [the medication], I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight.

"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and no one knows the real story.

"I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful."