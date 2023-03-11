Corey Feldman gave some sage advice to his 'The Goonies' co-star Ke Huy Quan ahead of the Oscars.

The pair worked together as children in the hit 1985 movie but Ke Huy later took a 20-year break from acting before returning with a role in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards - and Corey made sure to have a chat with his old pal when he was invited to an early screening of the movie.

Speaking to New York Post column PageSix, Corey explained: "I had a feeling it [the film] was something very special. I just gave [Quan] a little advice, I said: 'It’s been a long time, keep your head up and don’t let them get to you.'"

He added of the movie: "I thought this is a remarkable performance, a brilliant film."

Corey went on to tip his pal for success at the Oscars on Sunday night (12.03.23), adding: "I see Ke as a winner, he’s never stopped being one to me."

Quan recently opened up about his surprise at winning an Academy Award nomination with his first film back after two decades away. He told CBS: "Never, never, never in my life did I think that the word Oscar would be associated with my name.

"I wasn’t thinking much, none of this, but Oscar nominated? Come on, I just wanted a job, but now, you know looking back I would not change a thing … I don’t know how I got here, or how it happened, but I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy."