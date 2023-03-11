Geri Horner snubbed the chance to kiss her husband Christian Horner at their first meeting and made him settle for a handshake instead.

The head of Red Bull's Formula One team has opened about his relationship with the Spice Girls star and admitted he thought he was going to be treated to a peck on the cheek when they were first introduced but he was left disappointed and red-faced when she offered him her hand.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he explained: "She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane.

"I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well. Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek.

"So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"

The pair's paths crossed again during a clay pigeon shoot at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England and they later started dating. They married in 2015 and went on to become parents to a son named Montague together.

Christian went on to insist he didn't get together with Geri because of her pop star past, saying: "You know, life works in mysterious ways. I didn't marry Geri because she's a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her. It will be 10 years this time next year and we've been happily married for seven."

Christian is also a dad to a daughter from a pervious relationship while Geri is mum to daughter Bluebell from her romance with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.