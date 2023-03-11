Priyanka Chopra in tears after being told she's not 'sample sized'

Published
2023/03/11 22:00 (GMT)

Priyanka Chopra burst into tears after being told she's not "sample sized".

The actress made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday (10.03.23) by explaining she arrived at the event feeling "c*****" because someone had scolded her about her body shape the day before.

During the talk at the Austin Convention Center, she told the audience: "I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling c***** because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample sized.'

"I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2."

She then asked the audience for a show of hands, saying: "Who’s a size 2? … I don’t see a lot of hands.”"

During the talk, Priyanka also spoke about her new Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel' in which she appears opposite 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden - and revealed it was the first time in the career she was paid the same as the other lead actor.

She said: "I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did 'Citadel', it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.

"I’m laughing about this, but it’s kind of nuts. I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less. But the ease in which Amazon Studios said: ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like: ‘You’re right, it’s fair.'."

© BANG Media International

priyankachopra richardmadden

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended