Leonardo DiCaprio was "hanging out all night" with Gigi Hadid at a recent Hollywood party.

The 48-year-old actor was first linked to model Gigi,27, towards the end of last year and although the pair were said to have called it quits, a source has claimed that the pair were inseparable at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s Annual Pre-Oscar Party, which was held over the last couple of days.

A source told UsWeekly: "Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night. There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side. Tobey hung out with Leo and Leo hung out with Gigi. Leo was only flirting with Gigi and only had eyes for her!"

The Hollywood duo were recently spotted together in Milan, but a source has insisted that the relationship between the 'Titanic' star and Gigi is strictly platonic.

In February, an insider claimed that although the two "get along well", her priorities lie elsewhere.

The source said': "The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now."

Gigi - who has Khai, two, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - and Leonardo love spending time together.

However, they're not involved romantically.

The source added: "Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating."

another insider claimed that Gigi and Leonardo's

rumoured romance just "fizzled" out.

The source said at the time: "She hasn't seen him for a while. She just

decided that she was done with him. "They are at very different places in life. She prioritises being a

mom."