Kylie Minogue believes that Michael Hutchence returned a ring to her from beyond the grave,

The 54-year-old pop superstar dated INXS rocker Michael - who died in 1997 at the age of 37 - in the early 1990s and was horrified at the thought that someone may have taken a piece of jewellery he gifted her when it vanished from her house but explained that it was one day returned to her by an "anonymous" sender.

She told The Sunday Times: "I was given a ring by Michael Hutchence when we were dating. It went missing from my house, and I hated the idea that someone I knew had ‘taken’ it. A long time later and after his passing, it was posted back to me anonymously in an envelope. I think that he, in an otherworldly way, returned it to me."

Meanwhile, the 'Spinning Around' legend- who shot to fame as mechanic Charlene Mitchell in Aussie soap opera 'Neighbours' in the 1980s - went on to add that she will "always miss" the car she drove to work in before admitting that she "loves" to be transported on the back of a motorbike.

She added: "I’ll always miss my first car, a Datsun 1200 Coupé, in which I’d zoom to work in Neighbours. And I love to be on the back of a motorbike. Such freedom!

"I’ve had the pleasure of sailing along the Italian coast and around Corsica. A whale and her calf joined us for a while. Sublime. [My ultimate escape] is a hot Aussie Christmas. But I have always wanted to see the Northern Lights in Norway."