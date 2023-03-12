Hailey Bieber is celebrating a year since she survived her “life-changing” mini-stroke.

The model, 26, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, 29, was taken to hospital following stroke-like symptoms, and medical scans showed a small blood clot in her brain caused by a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA.)

It was later discovered she had a “grade 5 PFO,” meaning the blood clot travelled to her heart and she later underwent a procedure to close the PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale.)

Hailey said on her Instagram Stories on Friday (10.03.23) about how she wanted to spread all the news she could about her condition: “Can’t believe it’s been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis.

“Given that it’s the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I’ve learned about PFO and share resources to donate.”

The model then shared a series of facts about PFO, and stressed it is the world’s “most common congenital heart defect” and strikes a “passage way between the left and right atria of the heart”.

Hailey revealed earlier this year she had been fighting post-traumatic stress disorder since her mini-stroke.

She said on the ‘Run-Through with Vogue’ podcast on January 5: “I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again.

“It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine.

“I look back at it and it could’ve been so much worse. So many worse things could have happened in that moment.”

In March 2022 Justin – who was last year struck by Ramsay Hunt syndrome that caused temporary paralysis on one side of his face – told fans about his wife’s recovery: “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife... but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong.

“But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”