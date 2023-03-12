Liam Gallagher has reportedly bought Noel Edmonds’ French château after it was put on the market for £4 million.

The 50-year-old former Oasis frontman is said to have purchased the 18th-Century mansion for £3 million earlier this month from the TV host, famed for his ‘Noel’s House Party’ show that featured Mr Blobby, and is apparently putting his “own stamp” on it with his long-term partner Debbie Gwyther.

A source told The Sun about how the property in the world’s perfume capital of Grasse came with engravings of Noel’s first name – which he shares with Liam’s older brother Noel: “Liam’s been telling mates, ‘I’ve bought Mr Blobby’s house.’

“Him and Debbie plan to put their own stamp on it. They think all the carvings of Noel’s name are quite funny and ironic.”

Noel, 74, previously advertised the three-floor house for £4million in 2018, before moving to New Zealand.

Called the Perfumed Garden, the six-bed mansion comes with a swimming pool and views of the surrounding vineyards, while a grand private driveway loops around olive trees to reveal the stunning stone house, which is a 30-minute drive to Cannes.

Dad-of-four Liam, who has reportedly reconciled with his brother Noel, 55, said in 2017 about his ambition to live in France: “By the time I am 50 I’m going to live in Paris. I f****** love it.

“I’ll rock a beret, easy. I'll rock the onions as well and a stripy thing and a wonky bike with a baguette on my arm.”

Liam recently moved from his £2.1 million home in London’s Primrose Hill to a mock-Tudor style mansion in one of north London's quietest streets, which came with landscaped gardens and hand-carved fireplaces.

The singer has also owned a two-bedroom New York City condo which he put on the market in 2014 for $4 million after he bought it two years earlier for $2.5 million.