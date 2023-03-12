Shakira says she’s had a “rough year“ since her split from Gerard Piqué.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer, 45, broke up from 36-year-old footballer Gerard – with whom she has sons Milan, 10, and eight year old Sasha – after 12 years of dating and has now said she finds writing songs cathartic as she has had put up with so much “c***” over the break-up.

She said on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ about releasing her so-called “diss track” ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ in the wake of her split: “I’ve had a very rough year since my separation and writing this song has been so important to me.

“It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.

“I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much c*** the way I had to.

“And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Shakira sings on ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ in an apparent dig at Gerard’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 23: “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

The singer – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – also appears to target Gerard’s intellect by singing: “A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too.”

In another section she sings: “You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour. With the press at my door and a debt with the treasury.”

The three-time Grammy winner and Gerard released a joint statement announcing their split last June that said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira allegedly realised Gerard was having an affair after she noticed her jam kept disappearing and he nor their sons ate the fruit spread.