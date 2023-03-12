Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is said to be planning to bring back her lifestyle blog The Tig.

The mum-of-two, who has son Archie, three, and 21-month-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry, 38, removed the website after she got engaged to the royal in 2017.

But the Sunday Mirror said her apparent plan to bring it back is a bid to replicate Gwyneth Paltrow’s success with her £200 million Goop wellness site.

It reported the duchess had got “official preliminary approval” for its relaunch.

The newspaper added that, according to details filed with the US Trademark and Patent Office, Meghan’s renewed site could offer “tips on food, travel, fashion, the arts, design, conscious living and wellness” – and may see the duchess give agony aunt-style advice to fans.

It quoted papers that stated she could dish out “commentary in the field of personal relationships”, and said the website may go live as early as next week.

The relaunch would be the latest money-making venture for the duke and duchess of Sussex after they quit royal duties in 2020 as part of their so-called ‘Megxit’ deal to leave Britain for a new life in America.

Insiders told the Sunday Mirror Meghan “hopes to rival Gwynnie’s mega-successful site, which does a lucrative trade in New Age wellness luxuries such as vagina-scented candles”.

Named after her favourite red wine Tignanello, Meghan founded the site in 2014 while she was still acting in TV drama ‘Suits’.

She has described it as her “passion project” which “evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity”.

Meghan said in her ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries: “It wasn’t just a hobby, it became a really successful business.

“I’ve never really been the type of person to do only one thing. I guess that's how my website was born.

“There was fashion, tons of food, and travel - all the things that I loved.”