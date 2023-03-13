Ke Huy Quan wept as he received a standing ovation when he won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role accolade at the Oscars on Sunday (12.03.23).

The 51-year-old actor shot to fame when he was just 13 in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' but this year attended the ceremony for the first time, and was overawed to scoop the award ahead of 'The Banshees of Inisherin' stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Judd Hirsch of 'The Fabelmans' and Brian Tyree Henry from 'Causeway'.

He emotionally told the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre: Oh my God. Thank You. My mom is 84 yeas old and she's at home watching Mom, I just won an Oscar.

"My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They stay stories like this only happen in the movies, I cannot believe it's happening to me This is the American dream.

"Thank you so much to the Academy for this honour of a lifetime, thank you to my mom for the sacrifices she made to get me here. To my little brother who calls me every day to remind me to take good care of myself.

"Thank you to Kendall, A24, The Daniels, Jamie, Michelle, and my brother for life Jeff Cohen.

"I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo who month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine.

"To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.

"Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back, I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Following Ke's win, his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis beat Angela Bassett ('Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'), Hong Chau ('The Whale'), Kerry Condon ('The Banshees of Inisherin') and fellow 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Stephanie Hsu to take the Best Actress in a Supporting Role gong.

As she took to the stage, the 64-year-old star insisted the award was recognition for more than just her.

She said: "I know it looks like I'm here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people, The Daniels, Jonathan, Ley Line, the entire crew, my bae Michelle, Ke, Steph, the group of artists who made this movie - we just won an Oscar.

"To my dream team, we just won an Oscars.

"To my family, my beautiful husband Christopher Guest, our daughters Annie and Ruby, my sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar.

"To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made these years, the hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together.

She then grew emotional as she paid tribute to her famous parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

She added: "And my mother and father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar."