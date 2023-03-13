'Naatu Naatu' became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song Oscar on Sunday (12.03.23).

The track, which is taken from the movie 'RRR' and was written by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose was a surprise winner in the category ahead of 'Applause' by Diane Warren from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga from 'Top Gun: Maverick', Rihanna's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' anthem 'Lift Me Up' and David Byrne's 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

MM Keeravaani sang a reworked version of The Carpenters 'On Top Of The World' as he accepted the award on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

He said: Thank you Academy I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars.

"'There was only one wish on my mind so with Chandrabose and my families, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world.

“Thank you”

During the evening, all of the nominated songs were performed at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, including 'Naatu Naatu'.

Performers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava donned traditional Indian costumes and were joined by a number of energetic backing dancers for the number.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress Stephanie Hsu joined David Byrne to sing 'This Is A Life' from the film, while Lady Gaga gave a stripped-back performance of her track, dressed simply in ripped black jeans and a black t-shirt.

At the end of the song, a slide came up on screen to dedicate the moment to Tony Scott, the original 'Top Gun' director who took his own life in

2012.

Pregnant Rihanna rounded out the performances, standing in place in a black ensemble backed by an orchestra before being lifted towards the end of the song.