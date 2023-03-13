Brendan Fraser was reduced to tears when he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar on Sunday (12.03.23).

The 54-year-old actor paid tribute to director Darren Aronofsky for throwing him a "creative lifeline" with his casting in 'The Whale', and also took the time to pay tribute to his fellow nominees, Austin Butler ('Elvis'), Colin Farrell ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Paul Mescal ('Aftersun') and Bill Nighy ('Living').

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, he said: "So this is what the multiverse looks like. I thank the Academy for this honour and our studio A24 for making such a bold film.

"I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship 'The Whale'. It was written by Samuel D. Hunter who is our lighthouse.

"Gentlemen, you laid your whale-sized hearts bare so we could see into your souls like no one else could do and it is my honour to be named alongside you in this category."

Brendan went on to pay tribute to co-star Hong Chau and the rest of the film's cast.

He said: "I want to tel you that only whales can swim in the depths of the talent of Hong Chau. I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn't come easily to me but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement because it couldn't be done without my cast."

He also gave a shoutout to his three children, Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and 16-year-old Leland, with the younger two of his sons in attendance for the ceremony.

He said: "Its like I've been on a diving expedition to the bottom of the ocean and the air on the line to the surface is on a launch to be watched over by some people in my life like my sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, I love you Griffy.

"My manager Joanne Kalona, Jennifer Plant Thank you again, each one and all. I'm so grateful to you. Goodnight."