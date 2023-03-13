Michelle Yeoh dedicated her Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar win to her mother.

The 60-year-old actress beat off competition from Cate Blanchett ('Tar'), Ana de Armas ('Blonde'), Andrea Riseborough ('To Leslie') and Michelle Williams ('The Fabelmans') to scoop the coveted accolade at Sunday's (12.03.23) Academy Awards for her work on 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and paid an emotional tribute to her family.

She said: "I wouldn't be standing here tonight without The Daniels, without A24, my amazing cast and crew, without everyone who was invvolved with 'Everything Everywhere all At Once;.

"I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight.

"She's 84 and I'm taking this home to her. she's watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends I love you, I'm bringing this home to you.

"Also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a lift up so that I can be here today. To my godchildren, my sisters, my brothers, to my family. Thank you, thank you."

Michelle hailed her victory as a "beacon of hope and possibilities" for Asian people and urged those watching at home to "dream big".

She said: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight. This is the beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true.

"Ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are past your prime. Never give up...

"Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making, thank you."