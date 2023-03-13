The Daniels heaped praise on their families as they picked up the Best Director Oscar on Sunday (12.03.23).

The filmmaking duo - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - took the award for their film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and dedicated their win to "all the mommies in the world", before specifically offering praise to their own loved ones.

Scheinert first took the mic on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and said: "Our fellow nominees, you guys are our heroes, this is weird.

"We wanna dedicate this to the mommies, all the mommies in the world.

"To our moms, specifically my mom and dad, Ken and Becky, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedies, or dressing in drag, which is a threat to nobody.

"Thank you to everybody who worked on our movie."

His co-director then stepped forward to heap praise on the "greatness and genius" of everyone who worked on the film.

He said: "I know every director agrees with me when I say a director is nothing without their incredible cast and crew, this is my family, my friends . If our movie has greatness and genius it's only because they have greatness flowing through their hearts and souls and minds and they gave it to us and our film.

"The world is opening up to the fact genius doesn't stem from individuals like us on the stage, but rather genius emerges from the collective."

Kwan then spoke about the "context" of who he is, reflecting on how the people around him had shaped his life.

He said: "We are all products of the context, we are all descendants of something and someone and I want to acknowledge my context.

"My immigrant parents, my father who fell in love with movies because he needed to escape the world and passed that love of movies on to me. My mother, who was a creative soul who wanted to be a dancer or actor or singer but could not afford the luxury of that life path, but then gave it to me.

"My incredible brothers and sisters who helped me survive the chaos of childhood. My friends from high school who taught me that... The RCCC you taught me the liberating freedom of creating and enjoying, your DNA is in this film as well.

"My incredible son, you rearrange my DNA every day and it's awful and beautiful every single time. If you ever watch this I hope you know you should never have to live up to this standard, it's not normal, it's kind of crazy. I will love you no matter what.

"And lastly, I want to go back to my original point - there is greatness in every single person, you have a genius waiting to erupt, you just have to find the right people to unlock that. Thank you to the people who have unlocked my genius, this means so much to us. Thank you to the Academy."