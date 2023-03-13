'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was named Best Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday (12.03.23).

The absurdist comedy drama capped off a hugely successful evening when it took home its seventh and biggest award of the night, taking the coveted accolade ahead of 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Women Talking'.

Joined on stage by cast and crew from the film, producer Jonathan Wang said: "This feels incredible. There is no movie without our brilliant and big hearted cast and crew but not just these beautiful souls up here. Also up there, and in Little Tokyo, we see you. This awards, it's ours. It's intimidating speaking up here, let me just tell you that.

"I never thought I'd get to say this so I say it with one voice; thank you to the Academy.

"A24 thank you so much, you saw our weirdness and supported us for a year, thank you.

"To my brilliant and beautiful wife Annie, if all this shiny stuff and tuxedos go away, I would just love to do laundry and taxes with you for the rest of my life.

"but this is for my dad, who like so many immigrant parents died young. He's so proud of me, not because of this but because we made this movie with what he taught me to do, which is no person is more important than profits and no one is more important than anyone else, and these weirdos right here supported me in doing that.

"Daniels I don't now what to say, I love you guys, you just won best picture."

Directors The Daniels - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert then stepped forward to make a brief speech.

Kwan said: "We said enough tonight, I just want to say thank you so much to everyone, you have all inspired me. One of the things I realised growing up is that one of the best things we can do for each other is to shelter each other from the chaos of this crazy world we live in. Thank you so much to the storytellers who did that for me.

"The world is changing rapidly and I fear our stories are not keeping that pace and sometimes it's a little scary knowing that movies move at the rate of years and the world on the internet is moving at the rate of milliseconds but I have great faith in our stories. These stories have changed my life and they've done that for generations and I know we'll get through this."