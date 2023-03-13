Kyle Richards is "not losing any sleep" over the gossip surrounding her relationship with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who has been married to the 52-year-old real estate agent since 1996 - is no longer bothered by rumbles of infidelity and the speculation that is made whenever she's seen without her wedding ring in public.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "The analysing of everything is so - we were just talking about that in the car. I'm seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumours about weight loss. I just - I can't keep up anymore, and I was just telling Dorit (Kemsley) in the car ride over, that I don't even care anymore.

"I used to get so upset about these things. I don't even care. I'm not losing any sleep over it."

The 54-year-old reality star - who has Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with the businessman - insists her anxiety has never been "better" since she stopped paying attention to gossip.

She added: "I don't know if it's getting used to it, or just I've been through so much I've thrown in the towel.

"I don't really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it's ever been, and I just - I just can't stress about it anymore."

Last year, Kyle was forced to shut down a rumour suggesting she was dating E! News host Justin Sylvester.

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: “Gotta love the internet, attaching an Instagram Story from an article that read in part: “Fans wonder if Kyle Richards has a new husband after star shares sweet pic with BFF Justin Sylvester.”

And there was also the rumour started by 'Housewives' star Dana Wilkey that Mauricio was cheating with their co-star Dorit, which the latter denied.

The 46-year-old reality star responded: “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is okay for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?

“If this is the only way you can make a buck, then so be it. But at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives, especially when you know there is zero truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no read.”