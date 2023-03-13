Cate Blanchett once again led the stars in wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars to show their support for refugees.

The ‘Tar’ actress walked the champagne carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday (12.03.23) with the #WithRefugees symbol pinned to her Louis Vuitton outfit after being asked by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to show the emblem of “compassion and solidarity”, and persuaded a number of other stars to follow suit, including Bill Nighy and Guillermo Del Toro.

Asked about the Oscars wanting to stay away from political gestures, Bill Nighy told Sky News of his ribbon: “120 million people being displaced and children being in terrible distress, I don’t think that is politics. And that is what this commemorates.

“It is a UN initiative. I wear it at the request of Cate Blanchett who wants to focus on that issue wherever we go publicly.”

The Australian actress has addressed showing her support for refugees by donning the ribbons, which are made by refugees at Knotty Tie Co.

Cate said: “Whenever I have met refugees - in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, in the UK, or back home in Australia - what has struck me has not been their ‘otherness’ but how many things we share in common.”

The gesture follows a slew of stars donning a ribbon for the same cause at the BAFTA Awards last month.

Jamie Lee Curtis said at the UK event: “My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once and we need to do our part.”