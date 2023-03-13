Angela Bassett goes 'regal' at Oscars

Angela Bassett donned “the colour of royalty” for the Oscars on Sunday (12.03.23).

The 64-year-old actress – who was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ but lost out to ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ star Jamie Lee Curtis – wore a custom violet Moschino hand-draped gown with an exaggerated bow neckline, which was teamed with a Bulgari diamond serpentine necklace and drop earrings, and a disco ball evening bag from Judith Leiber.

Angela’s stylist Jennifer Austin shared a peek of her look on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Oscars Sunday Fashion Family..the day has arrived!!! Here comes the Queen Mother @im.angelabassett [purple heart emoji] in the color of ROYALTY!!(sic)”

When it came to her locks, hairstylist Randy Sodghill wanted to create a “timeless” look.

He told People magazine: "The inspiration for Angela's 2023 Oscars look was 'timeless beauty.’ ”

For the look, Randy applied Navy Hair Care's Swell: Styling and Thickening Cream from roots to ends on Angela’s damp hair to add volume, and prepped with Whirlpool: Argan Oil and Green Tea Powered Styling Foam before blowdrying then curling in medium-sized sections while using Skipper: Flexible Volumizing Hair Spray throughout.

After the curls cooled, he brushed out her locks and then set the style with Skipper: Flexible Volumizing Hair.

The actress previously admitted she has stayed away from “tight and restrictive” gowns during awards season and opted for outfits that made her feel “confident”.

She said: "I'm looking for something that I feel, of course, gorgeous in, beautiful in, myself in, confident, a little sex appeal, sprinkle that in there too.

"Nothing too restrictive or tight because it's already a tight night. It's tense, it has its tension. It's just such a beautiful mix of tension and then relaxing. So yeah, I'm looking to be comfortably myself, but gorgeous."

