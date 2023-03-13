Ke Huy Quan wanted to go “ultra classic” with his first Oscars look.

The ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ actor walked the champagne carpet on Sunday (12.03.23) in a black single-breasted tuxedo by Georgio Armani teamed with black patent-leather shoes by the same designer, a white tuxedo shirt and a classic bow tie and though he’s shown off some quirky outfits during awards season, his stylist explained he wanted things to be “timeless” at the Academy Awards because it’s the first time he’s been to the ceremony.

Chloe Takayanagi told The Hollywood Reporter: “We wanted to go very classic and timeless for this night.

“It’s his first Oscars, so we wanted his look to feel really elegant and traditional. Perhaps if he attends another Oscar night in the future, we can have a bit more fun with it.

“But for this one, ultra-classic was the definite choice, and I know Ke agrees.

“The suit arrived on Monday, and when he tried it one for the first time [on Wednesday], he said, ‘It’s the most beautiful tux I’ve ever worn.”

The 51-year-old star – who scooped the Best Actor in a Supporting Role gong - accessorised with a vintage Fred Leighton brooch, which featured a small pansy flower made from platinum, diamonds and velvet.

Chloe said of the piece: “From the moment I started looking at Fred Leighton’s vintage pieces, this was the one that really stood out.

“It really was love at first sight, and looks perfect on Ke’s tuxedo.”

The choice of designer was significant for the actor.

His stylist explained: “Ke’s first appearance for the film was at SXSW [in 2022], and nobody knew anything about the movie at the time.

“So yes, it was a little difficult to get clothes for those early premieres, though I remember Thom Browne and Giorgio Armani generously loaning from the start.”