The Ukrainian studio behind 'Stalker 2' has claimed it's been hacked by Russians.

GSC Game World claimed it has been the victim of another cyberattack with the hackers threatening "blackmail and intimidation" with the leak of their data.

The company claimed it's been going on for "more than a year now" and comes amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from the studio reads: “They are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation.

“This is not the first attempt to hack and leak our data, including personal information.

“We have been enduring constant cyberattacks for more than a year now. We have faced blackmail, acts of agression, hacks, attempts to hurt players and fans, and efforts to damage the development process or the reputation of our company.

“We are a Ukrainian company and, like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying – destroyed houses, ruined lives and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.”

GSC has called on gamers not to watch anything that leaks from the unreleased 'Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl'.

The statement added; “In the event of any leaks, we ask that you refrain from watching or distributing information about Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

“Outdated and work-in-progress materials may dilute the impression of the final idea that we have put into the game.

“We encourage you to stay patient and wait for the official release for the best experience possible. We believe that you will love it.”