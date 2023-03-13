Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion gets April release date for remaining consoles

The 'Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak' expansion is coming to the PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on April 28.

Capcom has announced the release date for the new content that came to the Nintendo Switch and PC last summer.

A trailer was captioned on the game's official Twitter page: "New monsters, locales, gear, hunting mechanics and an expansive endgame await you..."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the expansion helped sell a whopping five million copies.

A tweet at the time read: “We're thrilled to share that Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak has sold more than 5 million units worldwide across Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam! Thanks for your support!”

The expansion was released on June 29, to mostly positive reviews with 66 per cent of the 3,292 reviews on Steam being positive.

