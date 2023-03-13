Xbox has confirmed it won't be on the E3 "showfloor".

The Microsoft-owned console will, however, be "co-streaming" at the E3 Digital event, while Xbox is focusing on its Games Showcase on June 11.

E3 takes place both in-person at the Los Angeles Convention Centre and online between June 13 and June 16.

An Xbox spokesperson told IGN: "We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor."

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently explained that the Xbox showcase is held at a "convenient time" so that people in the industry can also attend E3.

He said: “E3 is just, to me, one of the seminal moments of gaming. I love the history of going down to LA, thousands of people there, getting to see great new things…getting to see people in the industry, the fan events that we’ve had. I definitely want that to continue.”

He added: “So we place our showcase, like we always have done, at a time where hopefully it’s convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event, and that’s what we’re trying to do now.”