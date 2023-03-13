Didi Conn was sent a sweet gift by her 'Grease' co-star Dame Olivia Newton-John just weeks before her death.

The 71-year-old actress - who played Frenchy in the 1978 movie-musical - has revealed the pair kept in touch over the years and they had a poignant chat when Olivia was being treated for a broken leg in hospital shortly before she lost her battle with cancer.

Didi explained the kindly star even sent her an orchid from her hospital bed after hearing she also hadn't been well, telling New York Post column PageSix: "We spoke like once a month or so. She was in the hospital at the time [we last spoke]. She had broken a leg and didn’t even notice. Like, her bones were just cracking ...

"She [Olivia] said: ‘What?! Why didn’t you tell me [you had been ill]?' And the next day, I got this beautiful orchid plant."

However, Didi saw a bad omen when one of the orchid's flowers dropped three days before her friend's death last August at the age of 73.

Didi added: "Three days before she died one of the orchid flowers fell down and my heart stopped. I said, ‘I hope that’s not a sign'."

Olivia's contribution to Hollywood was recognised at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday night (12.03.23) when her 'Grease' co-star John Travolta introduced the In Memoriam segment.

John - who also lost his 'Look Who's Talking' co-star Kirstie Alley - battled tears during his turn on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre as he said: "In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love. "And since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community in this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost, who dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera."

John's voice then cracked as he referenced Olivia's song from 'Grease', 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', and said: "Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us. They've touched our hearts, they've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to."