Brendan Fraser thought there had been another huge Oscars mix-up when he heard his name called in the Best Actor category.

'The Mummy' star claimed the coveted Best Actor in a Leading Role gong for his role in 'The Whale' during Sunday night's ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles but he was convinced there had been a mistake when he heard Halle Berry announce him as the winner.

Speaking backstage after his win, Brendan confessed: "When I first heard my name, I heard my name and I thought: 'That can't be right'... but it was, so I guess I should get up there and say something quick."

There was previously a real Oscars mix-up back in 2017 when 'La La Land' was accidentally announced as the Best Picture winner by presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty only for the award to then be given to the rightful winner 'Moonlight' instead.

However, Brendan's win was the real deal and he went on to make an emotional speech in which he praised 'The Whale' director Darren Aronofsky for throwing him a "creative lifeline" and also took the time to pay tribute to his fellow nominees, Austin Butler ('Elvis'), Colin Farrell ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Paul Mescal ('Aftersun') and Bill Nighy ('Living').

Speaking on stage, he gushed: "So this is what the multiverse looks like. I thank the Academy for this honour and our studio A24 for making such a bold film. "I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship 'The Whale'. It was written by Samuel D. Hunter who is our lighthouse. "Gentlemen, you laid your whale-sized hearts bare so we could see into your souls like no one else could do and it is my honour to be named alongside you in this category." Brendan went on to pay tribute to co-star Hong Chau and the rest of the film's cast and give a shoutout to his three children, Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and 16-year-old Leland.

He said: "Its like I've been on a diving expedition to the bottom of the ocean and the air on the line to the surface is on a launch to be watched over by some people in my life like my sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, I love you Griffy. "My manager Joanne Kalona, Jennifer Plant Thank you again, each one and all. I'm so grateful to you. Goodnight."