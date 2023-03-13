Colin Farrell brought his 13-year-old son to the Oscars on Sunday. (12.03.23)

The ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ actor – who lost out on the Best Actor in a Leading Role accolade to ‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser – and his youngest child Henry walked the champagne carpet in matching black velour tuxedos and the pair happily posed for photos with their arms around one another.

Colin – who has Henry with Alicja Bachleda-Curus and is also dad to 19-year-old James, whose mother is Kim Bordenave – wasn’t the only star to bring their child as their date for the night.

Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore were joined by his younger sons Holden, 18, and 16-year-old Leland.

Holden told E! News of ‘The Whale’ star: “We are unbelievably proud. Over the moon.”

Jennifer Connelly – who has Kai, 24, with David Dugan, and 19-year-old Stellan and 11-year-old Agnes with husband Paul Bettany – was joined at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre by her middle child.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Angela Bassett and her 17-year-old daughter Bronwyn donned complementing purple dresses, while her other twin, Slater, matched his dad, Courtney B. Vance, in all-black suits.

Salma Hayek and her 15-year-old daughter Valentina – who she has with husband Francois-Henri Pinault – also co-ordinated outfits, with the ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ star donning a burnt orange sequinned dress with fringe detailing and her offspring wearing a strapless gown in a complementary shade of red.

‘Elvis’ director Baz Luhrman and his costume designer wife Catherine Martin posed for photos with their 19-year-old daughter Lillian, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus held hands with her 30-year-old son Henry Hall.

Meanwhile, ‘The Little Mermaid’ actress Halle Bailey walked the champagne carpet arm in arm with her 17-year-old brother Branson.