Colin Farrell took 13-year-old son to Oscars

Published
2023/03/13 15:00 (GMT)

Colin Farrell brought his 13-year-old son to the Oscars on Sunday. (12.03.23)

The ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ actor – who lost out on the Best Actor in a Leading Role accolade to ‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser – and his youngest child Henry walked the champagne carpet in matching black velour tuxedos and the pair happily posed for photos with their arms around one another.

Colin – who has Henry with Alicja Bachleda-Curus and is also dad to 19-year-old James, whose mother is Kim Bordenave – wasn’t the only star to bring their child as their date for the night.

Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore were joined by his younger sons Holden, 18, and 16-year-old Leland.

Holden told E! News of ‘The Whale’ star: “We are unbelievably proud. Over the moon.”

Jennifer Connelly – who has Kai, 24, with David Dugan, and 19-year-old Stellan and 11-year-old Agnes with husband Paul Bettany – was joined at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre by her middle child.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Angela Bassett and her 17-year-old daughter Bronwyn donned complementing purple dresses, while her other twin, Slater, matched his dad, Courtney B. Vance, in all-black suits.

Salma Hayek and her 15-year-old daughter Valentina – who she has with husband Francois-Henri Pinault – also co-ordinated outfits, with the ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ star donning a burnt orange sequinned dress with fringe detailing and her offspring wearing a strapless gown in a complementary shade of red.

‘Elvis’ director Baz Luhrman and his costume designer wife Catherine Martin posed for photos with their 19-year-old daughter Lillian, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus held hands with her 30-year-old son Henry Hall.

Meanwhile, ‘The Little Mermaid’ actress Halle Bailey walked the champagne carpet arm in arm with her 17-year-old brother Branson.

© BANG Media International

colinfarrell bazluhrman jenniferconnelly alicjabachledacurusc kimbordenave

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended