Pregnant Rumer Willis threw a baby shower in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas later this year and she celebrated the imminent arrival of their baby by bringing her closest friends and family together for a special gathering on Sunday. (12.03.23)

Rumer's mum Demi Moore was among the attendees along with her step-mum Emma Heming and sisters Tallulah, Scout, Evelyn and Mabel. Also present at the bash was 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is also expecting a baby this year.

Rumer's musician boyfriend Derek is said to have kept the guests entertained by playing the piano.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star told New York Post column PageSix: I feel such gratitude and joy to have been surrounded by so many people that I love."

However, Rumer's dad Bruce Willis was noticeably absent from the party which came just weeks after the family went public with his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

Bruce's condition - which causes issues with behaviour and language - was confirmed by his loved ones in a statement last month which read: "As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past 10 months.

"Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update. "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."