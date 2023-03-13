Maggie Wheeler says fans still think she sounds like her ‘Friends’ character Janice.

Despite decades of different roles, the 61-year-old actress is best known for her role as Chandler’s screeching girlfriend on the sitcom – famed for her cackle and “Oh my God” catchphrase” – but has stressed she sounds nothing like the character.

She told Us Weekly: “A common misconception about me is that my voice sounds like Janice’s voice.”

But Maggie admitted she is still obsessed with ‘Friends’ and cherishes props taken from the NBC sitcom, which ran for 236 episodes over 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

She added: “The ‘Friends’ props department gave me a funny keychain from Janice’s purse, and I also have a few iconic pairs of pants stashed away.”

The mum-of-two, who has been married to her husband Daniel Wheeler since 1990, added her morning coffee fix is inspired by ‘Friends’ and she watches reruns of the series.

She said about loving International Delight with her caffeine fix, which has released a new limited-edition creamer inspired by the show: “First of all, it’s fantastic. It’s delicious.

“It has hazelnut and mocha, and it’s so reminiscent of the show, and it’s inspired by the Manhattan Mocha, which is a coffee that’s served at Central Perk. It’s on the chalkboard.

“So, fans will have noticed if they were looking closely at what was served on that chalkboard. And my very first scene with Chandler, he brings me that huge cup of coffee, and so it really is just reminiscent of my time on Friends and everything that Central Perk represents.

“My favourite way to start my morning is with a wake-up call from my daughter and a cup of coffee with International Delight Friends Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Coffee Creamer.

“I watch Friends reruns, and there are actually many episodes I still haven’t seen.”