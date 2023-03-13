Zoe Saldana has described being a parent as the “most challenging role” she has ever played.

The ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ actress – who has twins Cy and Bowie, eight, and six-year-old Zen with husband Marco Perego – never stops worrying about her brood and finds it hard to balance guiding their paths while giving them space.

Speaking to Ashley Graham – who has Isaac, three, and 14-month-old twins Malachi and Roman with husband Justin Ervin – for ABC’s Oscars pre-show on Sunday (12.03.23), the interviewer said to Zoe:

"It's absolutely chaos but so much fun in my house. What is it like in your house?"

The 44-year-old star agreed: "Absolute chaos and so much fun.

She also said: "You worry all the time, you have to keep them alive.

"You really have to guide their curiosity, but you can't get in their way. They came through you but they don't belong to you. They belong to themselves.

"It's literally the most challenging role I continuously play. I hope they're okay with it."

And Zoe admitted she hadn’t been “prepared” for how little sleep she’d get as a parent.

She said: "I have to tell you ... the one thing I wish I would have been more prepared with is just the lack of sleep.”

A few months ago, Zoe revealed her kids are fans of ‘Avatar’ but “they’re not watching it”, so she wouldn’t let them attend the premiere of the sequel.

She said: "They're still too young.

"My kids tend to be very vocal about what is appropriate for them and what is inappropriate, and they have just such gentle hearts.

"But they wanted to walk the red carpet, the blue carpet, and so we told them, 'No. You can walk a blue carpet with us when you're old enough to watch the movie.’ ”