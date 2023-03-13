Boy George's mother Dinah O'Dowd has died at the age of 84.

The 61-year-old pop star - whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd - was left "devastated" at the passing of his mother as he confirmed the sad news via his agent on Monday (13.03.23) but noted that he and the whole family were beside her.

Without revealing a cause of death, George's manager PK said in a statement given to MailOnline: "I am very sad to confirm the news of The passing of Boy George’s beloved mother Dinah. George is devastated as are the family.

"They were all by her bedside when she passed and George was holding her hand. He wants me to extend his deep gratitude to the huge outpouring of love and support he is receiving and whilst he can’t respond he feels grateful and the messages help.

"George and his family would politely now request some privacy to be able to grieve and come to terms with their heartbreaking loss."

The Culture Club star - whose father Jeremiah died in 2003 at the age of 72 - was comforted by fellow celebrity friends on social media, with DJ Fat Tony remembering Dinah, who spent the majority of her life as a housewife raising George and his five siblings, as an "amazing woman."

He wrote on Instagram: "God bless you you amazing woman Dinah ….my heart goes out to @boygeorgeofficial and the entire O Dowd family what an incredible beautiful strong woman we will miss you x"(sic)

In 2020, the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker revealed that his mother had been hospitalised with "heart or lung problems" just weeks after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but explained his relief that she only had to spend a short amount of time in medical care before returning home.

He said: "My mum's good, she's back home now. She was in hospital for two days, luckily it was not corona related so that's good.

"And it wasn't what we initially thought so everything about it was just getting her home from the hospital because obviously with everything that's going on, my mum's 82 so it's not the best place for her to be."