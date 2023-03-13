Cheryl Burke only wants to date again if the "right guy" comes along.

The 38-year-old dancer divorced former 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew Lawrence, 43, in 2022 after three years of marriage and explained that even though she is now single, she does not use any dating apps and is not actively searching for a new man.

Asked if she has any plans to date again, she told E! News: "Yes if the right guy comes along so be it but I am not searching. I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way."

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' professional went on to add that because she has "changed" in the months following the split, the aspects that she looks for in any potential suitor have now changed accordingly.

She added: "As I've changed the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed. It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again."

Meanwhile, Cheryl previously reflected that she was "not surprised" that her ex-husband wants to have children with his new partner Rozanda 'Chilli' Thomas after they were unable to have any of their own.

She said: "He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, ‘As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment. But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs.

I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that."