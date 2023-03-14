Shawn Mendes is reportedly "seeing" Sabrina Carpenter.

The 24-year-old pop star split from 'Havana' hitmaker Camila Cabello in November 2021 after more than two years of dating but is now said to be "hanging out a lot" with fellow singer Sabrina, 23, even though they are trying to keep things "low-key."

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple of weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy."

The insider went on to insist that rumours that the 'Stitches' maker had been dating 51-year-old Dr. Jocelyn Miranda after being snapped with her on a hike in L.A were totally false and that the pair were never "romantically involved."

The source added: "He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them!"

On Thursday (09.03.23), Shawn and Sabrina were reportedly spotting leaving Miley Cyrus' release party for her latest studio album, 'Endless Summer Vacation' in Beverly Hills together.

After calling it quits with former Fifth Harmony singer Camila, 26, the pair confirmed their decision to part ways had been mutual.

They said at the time: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever [heart emoji] We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"