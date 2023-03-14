Rachel Bilson didn't have an orgasm until she was 38.

The 41-year-old actress has previously dated the likes of Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen - with whom she has seven-year-old daughter Briar Rose - and Bill Hader but during a chat with comedienne Whitney Cummings admitted that she was only able to climax in the years that led up to her 40th birthday.

Speaking on the 'Broad Ideas' podcast, Whitney said: "I'm not on birth control, my sex drive … by the way, I’m going to say this, wild thing. To say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control. Never had it in my life until I turned 40 … But I could do it with my hands."

Rachel replied: "It didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy? But not with, like, d*** inside."

'The O.C.' star did not elaborate on her experiences but when Whitney suggested that a lot of women don't "orgasm until after they have a kid", she agreed that that could be a possibility.

Towards end of 2022, Rachel confirmed that she was indeed in a new relationship but remained tight-lipped about who her new lover was, admitted he had been bringing her coffee and the pair have been active in the bedroom.

Quizzed on whether she is single, Rachel said: "I am not."

The former 'Hart of Dixie' star was then asked: "Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? Is he bringing you missionary [sex]?"

She replied: "F*** yeah. This is a generalisation. I think I've dated quite a few actors, and I do think that some of them, not all, have very like self-involved tenancies."