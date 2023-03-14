Tyler Cameron only had $200 to his name when he dated Gigi Hadid.

The 30-year-old reality television personality had many dates with the 27-year-old supermodel in New York City after his stint on 'The Bacherlorette' in 2019, and he also accompanied Gigi to her late grandmother Ans van den Herik's funeral in the Netherlands.

During an appearance on Jason Tartick's 'Trading Secrets' podcast, the host recalled their conversation at the time.

Jason said: "He [Tyler] goes to me, 'Dude, I don't know what the f*** I'm doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don't know what my next job is, and I'm dating Gigi Hadid.'"

However, clarifying the amount, Tyler replied: "Not even $5,000, I had like $200, you know what I mean?"

He continued: "I'd be going on dates - like this is in my early days of living in New York City. I'm living on Matt's [Matt James, 'The Bachelorette' co-star] beanbag.

"Have no money, but I'm like the happiest I've ever been 'cause like the world is wide open to me in New York City. I can do whatever I want."

Tyler's dad helped fund his dates.

He continued: "I'd be going on dates, I'm like calling pops up in the bathroom. I'm like, 'Pops, I don't think my credit card's gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.' And he's like, 'You got it, son, go get it.'"

Jason then asked: "When you go on a date with Gigi, and you only have $200 to your name, how do you pay for it.

"Do you ever have a story, like how are you managing that?"

Tyler said: "You're just crossing your fingers at this point."

Gigi - who has recently been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio - went on to have a daughter called Khai with on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.

However, she split with the former One Direction star in October 2021, and she recently admitted she is “very happy” with her co-parenting arrangement with the 30-year-old singer.

She told The Sunday Times: “That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”